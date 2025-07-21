Khloe Kardashian gives insights into birthday party with 'favorite people'

Khloe Kardashian celebrated her 41th birthday in a truly unique fashion

Khloe Kardashian has now revealed how she spent her 41th birthday, approximately three weeks after her birthday bash.

The 41-year-old socialite took to Instagram on Monday, July 21, and shared a roundup of her birthday bash in a carousel.

Khloe appeared to be celebrating a Care Bear-themed birthday as the reality star and her guests posed with the Bears and decorations associated with the theme.

“My favorite kind of party with all my favorite people. Thank you,” the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star captioned the post.

Khloe was seen posing with sisters Kourtney Kardashian and Kim Kardashian, as well as her mom, Kris Jenner, in the series of photos.

The mom of two also featured her kids in the carousel, including a picture of her daughter, True Thompson, blowing candles on a “happy birthday mommy” cake.

The momager also posted a tribute for her daughter, writing, “Happy birthday to my beautiful bunny @khloekardashian!!! You are truly one of the most incredible human beings I know… your kindness, your strength, your loyalty, your humor, and that gigantic heart of yours make you such a gift to everyone around you.”