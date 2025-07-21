Royal family issues exciting update on Princess Anne after birthday honour

King Charles' office announced Princess Anne's new royal engagement after receiving a huge honour in a bid to begin celebrations of her 75th birthday.

Today, July 21, the Princess Royal will be returning to a special venue after two years.

As per the royal family's official website, Anne, who is the President of The Royal Agricultural Society of the Commonwealth, is set to perform two key engagements following a special coin unveiled to acknowledge her "duty and devotion."

The royal figure will attend the Annual General Meeting and the Royal Welsh Show at The Royal Welsh Showground.

For the unversed, Princess Anne first visited the show in 1981. She last attended the event in 2022.

Aled Rhys Jones, the Royal Welsh Agricultural Society chief executive, expressed his excitement to welcome King Charles' sister to this year's show.

In an official statement, he said that Princess Anne "has long been a passionate advocate for agriculture and rural communities."

"We look forward to sharing with her the many highlights of this year’s event, including the exciting innovations and developments that have taken place since her last visit," he added.