Princess Anne issues statement to Palace as she refuses major honour

Princess Anne, who is a stickler for royal protocol and tradition, is standing firm on her decision despite the insistence of Palace officials.

King Charles’s sister is deliberately avoiding meeting about an upcoming milestone next month, even though it has been acknowledged it with a historic move.

The Princess Royal, known as the hardest working royal, will be turning 75 on August 15th and she has instructed “not to make a fuss” on the big day, according to sources cited by The Sunday Times.

While it is an honour to be celebrated by the royal family on your special day, Anne is refusing to be part of anything major until it is needed.

“She told us she would do things for birthdays that had ‘zeroes, but not for the fives’.”

During an event at the Buckingham Palace in June, Anne’s private secretary, Colonel John Boyd, cleared the air on what will be expected on the royal’s birthday.

“As you are aware, the princess has given decades of time and support to more than 400 charities and patronages,” he told the guests.

“It probably won’t come as a surprise, given HRH’s commitment to you all, that the way the princess wants to celebrate this milestone is to replicate what she’s done on previous significant birthdays and hold this charities forum… to once again understand how she can help you, at a time when the third sector is facing unprecedented challenges and transformations.”

After that, Anne reiterated her resolve, saying, “You very kindly asked me to become patron of your organisations, so it’s an honour for me to have all of you here.”

While there will be no big party taking place at the Palace, Anne was still given a royal-worthy token of appreciation.

It was revealed on Friday that Anne will have the first U.K. coin made in her honour on a £5 piece. The Royal Mint unveiled the coin depicting her portrait by royal family favourite John Swannell.