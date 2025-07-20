Swifties furious as Scooter Braun claims credit for Taylor Swift's fame

Scooter Braun faced a wave of backlash after claiming that his drama with mucis icon Taylor Swift actually helped her rise even higher in her career.

The 44-year-old music executive made the bold statement during an interview on the Question Everything podcast, saying Taylor's re-recorded albums gave her the "biggest moment" of her career.

He also said her success after re-releasing old albums was proof that the feud worked in her favour.

Fans were quick to slam his comments, accusing him of trying to take credit for her hard-earned success.

Taylor and Scooter’s fight started back in 2019 when he bought her former label, Big Machine, along with the rights to her first six albums. The move left the Lover hitmaker furious and she didn't hold back.

And instead of backing down, she hit back by re-recording the albums herself.

The re-recorded versions turned into massive hits, topping charts and breaking records.

However, Taylor later bought back the rights to her own music after four of the six albums were re-released.

Meanwhile, Scooter originally paid $300 million for Taylor’s masters and later sold them for $405 million.

The singer, who is currently making headlines with her beau Travis Kelce, eventually reacquired the music for a reported $360 million.

But even with those numbers, fans weren’t buying his recent comments. They called him out for trying to rewrite the story and turning the spotlight on himself.

Many said Taylor's power move came from talent, not drama.