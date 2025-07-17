Princess drops truth bomb about Prince Harry

Prince Harry has received a surprising wave of support from across the channel, as Princess Delphine of Belgium has spoken out in his defence during a heartfelt interview.

Appearing on the It’s Reigning Men podcast, the Belgian royal opened up about her empathy for the Duke of Sussex, revealing that she "feels very sorry" for him and believes he is still carrying deep emotional wounds from the tragic loss of his mother, Princess Diana.

"I do follow a little bit of Harry because Lady Diana was just part of my life when I was in England," Princess Delphine shared.

"Then she had these children and everything, and then this death was just horrible… I feel very sorry for Harry because I think that was traumatic for him."

She went on to express concern over the way the King's youngest son is treated in the public eye, "I think Harry suffered so much and it's coming out now. Everyone is bullying him."

"This thing about security. I think it's to do with what happened to his mother,” she said, referencing Princess Diana’s tragic death.

Princess Delphine, who is the half sister of King Philippe of Belgium and the daughter of former King Albert II, has her own complex relationship with royalty.

She made headlines after winning a landmark court case that confirmed her paternity and granted her the right to be recognised as a princess and styled 'Her Royal Highness.'