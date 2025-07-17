Gun salute rings out in honour of Queen Camilla's birthday

London echoed with royal fanfare today as a series of ceremonial gun salutes marked Queen Camilla’s 78th birthday in grand style.

The King’s Troop Royal Horse Artillery led the celebrations, firing a thunderous 41 gun salute in Green Park, central London.

The display drew crowds and honoured the Queen Consort with military precision and pageantry.

Just an hour later, the Honourable Artillery Company followed suit with an even more spectacular 62 gun salute from Tower Wharf, further cementing the significance of the royal occasion.

Adding to the festivities, the Band of the Scots Guards performed live, bringing musical grandeur to the day’s celebrations.

In a striking formation, 71 horses pulled six First World War-era 13-pounder field guns into position.

Dressed in full ceremonial uniform complete with gold braided jackets and iconic busby hats.

The HAC, with roots stretching back to 1537, and the King’s Troop which takes precedence over all other regiments when parading with guns added rich historic weight to the day’s tributes.

Queen Camilla herself has a deep and personal connection to the Armed Forces.

She serves as Colonel-in-Chief of the Royal Lancers, her late father’s wartime regiment, and in 2020, she succeeded the late Prince Philip as Colonel-in-Chief of The Rifles.

She made Royal Navy history by becoming the first woman to hold the title of Vice Admiral of the United Kingdom during a visit to HMS Astute at Devonport Naval Base.

In addition, Camilla is the proud patron of BFBS, the parent charity of BFBS Forces News, underlining her ongoing support for the military community.