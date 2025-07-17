Alaska quake sparks tsunami scare for US coast

A strong magnitude 7.3 earthquake off the coast of Alaska hit on Wednesday, July 16, 2025, prompting warnings of a possible tsunami before the danger sank

The earthquake was in the middle of 54 miles south of Sand Point at 12-mile depth sending coastal cities running up the halls as it accompanied sirens and evacuated the U.S. Coast Guard base at Kodiak.

Key Details are:

-- Magnitude: 7.3 (12:37 PM AKDT, 7/16/2025)

-- Epicenter: 55 miles S of Sand Point

-- Tsunami: 0.2 ft wave observed; no damage

-- Aftershocks: 40+ recorded, including M5.2

Immediately following the shake the National Tsunami Warning Center predicted the possible 1 foot tsunami wave across the 500 miles corridor along Kennedy Entrance to Unimak Pass prompting evacuation of Sand point and Kodiak town as well as other coastal towns.

But the warning was lowered soon in hours as buoys registered only 3 inches of water rise at Sand Point. Officials stated that an earthquake charge created a tsunami that is, however, no longer dangerous. They further mentioned that there is still a chance of a shift in sea level.

Locals reported violent shaking on Sand Point where pantry items flew off shelves while milder tremors reached Anchorage.

No major killings or injuries have been reported but, scientists indicated that the quake was within Alaska seismically hyperactive region (the region where 80 percent of U.S earthquakes are being experienced).

As reported by Fox Weather, Alaska Earthquake Center seismologist Michael West stated that this region has been hit by five magnitude 7+ earthquakes since 2020. He also added that there's still a possibility of aftershocks that can range up to magnitude 6.

In the first three hours after the M7.3, nearly 40 aftershocks were detected with seven above magnitude 4 and the largest a magnitude 5.2.

The event posed a challenge to the well-developed tsunami response community in Alaska whose residents promptly implemented the evacuation plan.

These situations are the ones that matter in minutes, and, referring to the 2020 M7.8 Simeonof earthquake, the aftershock sequence has been longer, taking place in the same area. By the time the sun went down on the chain of the Aleutians the inhabitants were back home in relief but not forgetting their imperfect geology.