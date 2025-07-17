Queen Camilla shares thank you message after Meghan Markle’s ‘gift’

Buckingham Palace shared exciting update the well-wishers – albeit near of far – as Queen Camilla marked her 78th birthday on Thursday.

The Queen Consort seemingly had a delightful celebration as she was honoured with not only birthday wishes from the royal family but also received a special title from her husband, King Charles.

Moreover, in surprising turn of events, Camilla seemingly received a message all the way from Montecito in subtle message from Meghan Markle. Just two hours after the Palace had shared a new portrait, the Duchess of Sussex wrote atop a video footage of her custom rosé unboxing, “Sending birthday love – (both near and far) to my ladies”.

It seems that the Palace may have appreciated the message as they shared another image and shared message expressing gratitude for all the love.

“Thank you for the wonderful well wishes on Her Majesty’s 78th birthday today!” the statement read alongside the image.

It is unclear if Meghan’s special rosé collection was meant to be sent to Camilla or if it was s mere product placement. Either way, it seems that the subtle message may have been in support of the ongoing speculation about the secret peace meeting between Prince Harry and King Charles.

Last week, it was revealed that two of the Sussexes’s top aides met with the Communications Secretary of the King and Queen.

While the official details remain under wraps, it speculated that a reunion may be on the horizon, and the wives appear to be showing their full support.