Princess Kate's fan who shouted ‘I love you’ finally speaks out

Priest explains viral shout to Princess Kate at Wimbledon

The Prince and Princess of Wales made a stylish appearance alongside their two eldest children, Prince George and Princess Charlotte, taking their seats in the Royal Box to the delight of fans.

But while the tennis had spectators on the edge of their seats, a heartwarming moment off the court quickly stole the spotlight. Princess Kate, appeared visibly touched by the overwhelming wave of support and admiration from the crowd.

One particular shout of affection rose above the rest, a heartfelt "I love you" that echoed through the stands leaving Kate visibly moved and sparking a viral reaction across social media.

Father Jim Sichko, a Catholic priest and cancer survivor, seized the opportunity to express his admiration in a bold and spontaneous gesture.

Speaking to PEOPLE after the event, Father Jim recalled the surreal moment.

“She stepped out and then there was just this moment of silence, and I screamed out, I love you, Kate!” He added with a laugh, “I didn’t even know if anyone heard. I didn’t realize she had reacted at all.”

Initially, the priest admitted to a flash of uncertainty.

“Then I started to worry did anyone hear it? Did it just fall flat?” he said.

He later addressed his followers on social media, “I just want you to know, if you were watching. I did this and I want to apologize if it didn’t sound appropriate, but I was just caught up in the moment.”