Oprah Winfrey mocks Prince Harry, Meghan Markle's royal title

Oprah Winfrey mocks Prince Harry, Meghan Markle' royal title

US TV host Oprah Winfrey, gained insight into Harry and Meghan's family thoughts during an exclusive chat with the couple, has poked fun at the Duke and Duchess of Sussex's surname amid controversy surrounding their royal title.

Winfrey, 71, could not resist mocking their friends during her appearance on Kelly Ripa's Let's Talk Off Camera podcast on Wednesday.

The presenter, who attended the couple's 2018 wedding and conducted their tell-all interview in 2021 following their departure from royal duties, deliberately mispronounced the name whilst discussing her Montecito neighbours.

She added extra syllables to create "Sussexesssses" when asked about receiving baby chicks as gifts.

Before playfully repeating the exaggerated pronunciation for emphasis, she said: "I'd run them straight over to the Sussexes."

Winfrey's gentle mockery came months after Meghan notably corrected her friend Mindy Kaling for using her maiden name during a Netflix cookery programme.

Meghan corrected Mindy during the show after being called "Meghan Markle."

"It's so funny you keep saying Meghan Markle, you know I'm Sussex now," Meghan responded.

During the podcast, Winfrey also revealed a humorous Easter anecdote about coming to Meghan and Harry's aid when they discovered ducklings in their garden but lacked a suitable pond for them.