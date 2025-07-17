Sussex Office reveals key details of Prince Harry visit amid peace talks

Prince Harry made a landmark visit to honour the memory of his late mother Princess Diana just at the heels of a peace talks for the royal family.

The Duke of Sussex arrived in Angola after a private meeting was held in London between two of his top aides and the communications secretary of King Charles’s team last week.

In a statement released by the office of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, details of the trip were shared as Harry returned back home in Montecito, California.

Harry had undertaken several engagements during the trip as he participated in landmine safety education session in the remote village of Mawano. The Duke appeared in full dad mode as he interacted with the children while spreading vital life-saving messages.

He repeated safety instructions in Portuguese, teaching local children how to recognise and avoid landmines.

Following that, King Charles’s younger son emphasised on his duty “to protect the children and future generations from the harms of war, both present and past”.

He also had a meeting with the President João Lourenço in Luanda as he expressed his “commitment” not only to removing deadly devices but also “unlocking potential in a country that has so much”.

The surprise visit was to carry on the legacy of the late Princess of Wales, who walked through a landmine to support the future of the children.