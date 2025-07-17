Buckingham Palace releases Queen Camilla portrait to mark 78th birthday

Buckingham Palace has released a new photo of Queen Camilla to mark her 78th birthday, showcasing the royal's relaxed and vibrant side.

The image, captured by renowned photographer Chris Jackson, features Camilla in the garden of her private home, Raymill, in Wiltshire.

In the photo, Camilla is seen smiling at the camera, leaning on a fence post in a field of long grass, surrounded by the beauty of nature.

She wears a stunning teal button-up blouse with a bold jungle print, complete with patterns of green foliage and tropical animals, including parrots, flamingos, and monkeys. Her outfit is accessorized with gold hoop earrings, a gold bracelet, and her signature rings.

The new image was taken earlier this month, and its release coincides with Queen Camilla's birthday celebrations. Interestingly, the photo shoot was not limited to the birthday image alone.

A few days prior, another unseen picture of the Queen was published, showcasing her visit to Battersea Dogs and Cats Home, where she cuddled her new rescue puppy, Moley.

As Queen Camilla celebrates her birthday, she has also been honored with a new role - becoming the first member of the Royal Family to be appointed Vice Admiral of the UK.

This prestigious appointment adds to her growing list of royal duties and responsibilities.