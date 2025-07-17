‘IKWYDLS’ premiere: Sarah Michelle Gellar debunks Jennifer Love Hewitt beef rumours

Sarah Michelle Gellar ends beef rumours with Jennifer Love Hewitt

Sarah Michelle Gellar is putting an end to rumours suggesting there’s any tension between her and Jennifer Love Hewitt.

After the two actresses didn’t appear together in photos from the I Know What You Did Last Summer premiere, fans began speculating about a possible feud, but Gellar was quick to clear the air.

Taking to Instagram, Gellar addressed the questions in her comments after fans noticed Hewitt was missing from her photo carousel featuring the cast at the Los Angeles event.

Among the speculation, one user commented, “The beef is real,” while another wrote, “It makes me so sad there is ZERO recognition for Jennifer Love Hewitt.”

Responding directly, Gellar wrote, “For everyone asking — I never got to see @jenniferlovehewitt who is fantastic in the movie.”

She continued, “I was inside with my kids when the big carpet happened. And unfortunately JLH didn’t come to the after party.

“If you have ever been to one of these it’s crazy. I sadly didn’t get pics with most of the cast. But that doesn’t change how amazing I think they all are. Unfortunately some things happen only in real life and not online.”

Her honest explanation was quickly met with support from fans.

“Thanks for clearing that up queen, was making me a little sad because I love you both so much!” one person replied.

Another added, “Thanks queen, the fans deserved it.”

Many others stood by Gellar, reminding people not to jump to conclusions.

“No need to explain. Some people just love to feed into false drama,” one fan commented. Another shared, “These people are very disturbing, you can take a picture with whoever you want, queen.”

Though the photos may have sparked online chatter, Gellar’s response made it clear that the absence of a picture doesn’t mean there’s a problem, just real-life circumstances behind the scenes.