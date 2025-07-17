Prince Harry teaches kids safety measures after Archie, Lilibet concerns

The Duke of Sussex puts on his dad hat as he teaches children essential safety skills
Prince Harry is teaching children vital safety skills following security concerns for his own children, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet.
On Wednesday, July 16, the Duke of Sussex stepped out in Angola to walk through an active minefield and raise awareness about the country’s landmine crisis, GB News reported.
While visiting Cuito Cuanavale — one of Africa’s largest minefields — the father-of-two joined The Halo Trust to lead safety lessons for local children.
He taught them basic Portuguese phrases like, “Stop, go back and tell your elders,” designed to help prevent tragic accidents in contaminated areas.
“Children should never have to live in fear of playing outside or walking to school,” Harry said during the visit. “Here in Angola, over three decades later, the remnants of war still threaten lives every day.”
The trip comes amid Harry’s continued efforts to support demining work, a cause championed by his late mother, Princess Diana. On Tuesday, he met with President João Lourenço to discuss Angola’s new three-year contract with Halo, which strengthens its position as the charity’s largest donor.
Halo CEO James Cowan praised the Duke’s commitment. But with over 1,000 minefields still left to clear, the mission remains far from over.
The visit follows Harry’s plea for the safety of his and Meghan Markle’s children, asking for increased security for his family when he visits the UK.
