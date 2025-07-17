Urgent family matter sends Dara Huang, son Wolfie on emergency flight

Dara Huang and her son, Christopher-Woolf-aka Wolfie have landed in Florida, just days after the nine-year-old appeared on his father Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi's Instagram.

Huang, an American architect originally from Miami, relocated to the UK and began a relationship with property developer Edoardo in 2015.

The couple welcomed their son in 2016 but parted ways two years later.

In 2020, Edoardo married Princess Beatrice, the eldest daughter of Prince Andrew and Sarah, Duchess of York.

During this week, Edoardo posted a series of scenic snapshots from a short trip to North Wales, where Wolfie was seen spending time with him.

He captioned the images, 'Stunning North Wales. Beautiful memories.'

Following the holiday, Wolfie travelled to the United States with his mother to visit his maternal grandparents. Upon arriving at Miami International Airport, Huang snapped a photo of her son wheeling his suitcase and captioned it: 'Missing that warm muggy welcome! Florida touchdown!'

The trip, however, came under difficult circumstances. Huang revealed on her Instagram story that her father, Po-Tein Hua, is suffering from a slipped disk and is in severe pain.

In a heartfelt plea: 'Guys please let me know if anyone has the best contact for a dr that specialises in slipped disks.

'My dad's is in so much pain and needs surgery to kill the nerve in his spine.

'His dr is not available until Feb. He is in Florida and ideally it is one in Florida but if we have to fly then we will.'

Huang also included a story feature allowing her followers to respond with medical recommendations, hoping to find urgent care for her father.



