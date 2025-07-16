Marc Marquez, Travis Kelce join 'aura-farming' trend

Rayyan Arkan Dikha, an 11-year-old Indonesian sensation, has been nominated as Riau's cultural ambassador after his viral video showcased his incredible spirit, boosting athletes' morale on a moving boat!"

As the viral trends keep popping up, sports stars Marc Marquez and Travis Kelce joined the trend.

Rayyan has become an internet sensation now. The Indonesian government has nominated him as a cultural ambassador of Riau.

However, there's a point behind his dancing. He's what's known as a "Togak Luan", a person who dances to motivate the boat's crew and inspire them to paddle faster. Though it's a normal tradition in his town, thanks to the internet, The Reaper continues to fascinate people's imagination, whether celebrities or sportsmen.

Let’s breakdown the term ‘Aura Farming’?

Rayyan’s video has originated the term ‘Aura Farming’ and grow in popularity, and it has already been circulating within Gen-Z crowds for about a year.

It’s safe to say that the “showboater” farmed a lot of aura among celebs, many of whom recreated his routine in viral videos.

MotoGP star Marc Marquez joins the trend

In one TikTok clip that has amassed over 50 million views, MotorGP driver Marc Marquez. The MotoGP driver, is seen dancing on his bike to cherish a winning moment after winning the race in Germany.

Meanwhile, Taylor Swift's beau Travis Kelce also came posted a viral TikTok montage of him displaying multiple endzones moves merged with corresponding moves from Dikha’s routine.

So, the fame and the netizen reaction is not going to end soon, until or unless some other viral stuff arrives in the market. Till then, just go with the flow and enjoy the ‘aura farming’ trend with loved ones.