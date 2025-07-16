King Charles undertakes important duty after William's decision

King Charles undertakes important duty after William's reaction to 'secret meeting'

King Charles III undertook an important royal duty at Windsor Castle on Wednesday amid reports of William's reaction to peace talk between Buckingham Palace and Montecito.

The 76-year-old monarch presented medals to unsung heroes at an investiture ceremony amid reports of William's absence at alleged secret "peace summit" between the King and the Duke's private aides to restore the broken relationship between father and son.

The stunning photos from the ceremony were shared by the royal family's official Instagram account with a statement.

The palace wrote: "A huge congratulations to everyone who received their honours from The King at today’s investiture at Windsor Castle."

The statement continued: "Amongst recipients were @LeonaLewis, who has been awarded an OBE for services to music, and @MyleeneKlass, who has been awarded an MBE for services to women’s health, miscarriage awareness, and charity."

In the photos, the King is seen presenting insignias to Myleene Klass, who's an English musician, television presenter and model.

The renowned singer was given an MBE for her unwavering commitment to pushing for legal changes, following several personal pregnancy losses.

The 47-year-old star expressed her feelings after receiving the honour from the King, saying: "The King himself has now acknowledged that miscarriage care and healthcare needs to move forward. We’re actually in a position where we can change the law, and women can benefit from it."

Investiture ceremonies are events at which recipients of royal honours receive their awards from a member of the royal family in special ceremonies held at Buckingham Palace or Windsor Castle.