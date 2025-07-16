Meghan Markle 'rubs salt' on Prince Harry emotional wounds

Meghan Markle hit with major blow after she was called out for "rubbing salt" on Prince Harry's wounds amid talks of peace summit.

In a news piece on Daily Mail, a known columnist, Sarah Vine, compared the Duchess of Sussex and the Princess of Wales' presence in their spouses' lives.

She believes that Princess Catherine uplifted her husband William from the dark memories of his mother, Princess Diana's demise. However, Meghan has "opposite" effects on Harry.

The expert said, "Instead of helping him heal his emotional wounds, she seems to have reopened or even rubbed salt in them, some might say."

"Instead of encouraging him to shape his own identity within the Royal Family, she has helped him turn his back on it. Which might have been fine if together they had embarked on something truly life-affirming. But they didn't," she added.

Moreover, Sarah also urged the royals to take Harry back to the family, which will help in handling his "complex, deep-seated emotional" trauma.

She shared, "When someone is in as much pain as Harry clearly is, they lash out at anyone within reach, especially those tied to them by blood."

The columnist believes that Harry will "move forward" if people around him show "love and understanding."