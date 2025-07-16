Prince George's 12th birthday sparks heartfelt memory from Prince Harry

Prince Harry’s sweet tribute to baby George.

Prince Harry’s excitement to become an uncle for the very first time has resurfaced as Prince George prepares to celebrate his 12th birthday on July 22.

A touching moment from Prince Harry’s memoir Spare has resurfaced, revealing just how special it was for the Duke of Sussex.

Reflecting on the day his brother Prince William and Kate welcomed their first child in 2013, Harry simply wrote, "I was an uncle."

He went on to express the pride and joy he felt meeting the newborn future King, describing Prince George as "beautiful."

Not only did he express the joy of becoming an uncle when Prince George was born, but he also shared his excitement about passing down his passions and wisdom to the young royal.

Harry revealed, "I couldn’t wait to teach him about rugby and Rorke’s Drift, flying and corridor cricket," adding with a smile, "And maybe give him a few pointers about how to survive life in the fishbowl."

Born at 4:24 pm on July 22, 2013, at St Mary’s Hospital in London, Prince George quickly became a cherished new member of the royal family. Harry fondly recalled his role as the fun loving shortly after George’s arrival.

At a Sentebale event soon after the birth, the Duke joked, "When I saw him he was crying as all babies do, but it’s fantastic to have a new member of the family. I hope my brother knows how expensive my babysitting charges will be."

His mission was, "To make sure he has a good upbringing, to keep him out of harm’s way and make sure he has fun. The rest of it I leave up to the parents."