Princess Anne receives important honour after major royal shakeup

Princess Anne will be recognised for her untiring efforts and support to the royal family and performing her duties in every role she has been assigned.

Despite being 74 years of age, King Charles’s sister has shown no signs of slowing down in her duties and continues to serve as a key member of the senior royal team.

As the Princess Royal will step out on Wednesday for her busy day of duties, Anne will be accepting an Honorary Doctorate from the University of Huddersfield in West Yorkshire.

This would be one of the three events that she has to be present at for her day, which the Buckingham Palace confirmed just weeks prior.

Apart from the honour from the university, Anne will visit Household Division Beating Retreat at Horse Guards in London, as the Colonel of the second-most senior regiment in the British Army, the Blues and Royals (Royal Horse Guards and 1st Dragoons).

She will also be at the dinner held at James’s Square as the President of the In and Out Naval and Military Club to mark the end of her busy day.

The update comes as King Charles and Prince Harry's reunion is on the cards after years-long feud. Anne has always been supportive of her brother and also held a close relationship with her nephew.

While Anne has not been a fan of the 'slimmed down' monarchy of Charles, her loyalty has not been shaken.

Now, as peace talks have reportedly been initiated, Anne will once again stand in favour of the King and his monarchy.