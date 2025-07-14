Barbie makes history with type 1 diabetes representation

Mattel has taken a revolutionary step towards inclusivity as it announced the release of first-ever Barbie doll with type 1 diabetes, having a glucose monitor and insulin pump.

Krista Berger, senior vice president of Barbie and global head of dolls, said that it is an important step in the Mattel’s commitment to inclusivity and representation.

She added, “Barbie helps share children’s early perceptions of the world and by reflecting medical conditions like T1D, we ensure more kids can see themselves in the stories they imagine and the dolls they love.”

Barbie’s dress, blue polka dot shirt and skirt, represents the global symbols of diabetes awareness.

The new doll has additional gadgets in Barbie’s signature pink color:

-- A glucose monitor

-- Barbie phone that displays CGM app to track blood sugar levels

-- An insulin pump

-- A purse to carry essentials (not in pink)

This breakthrough release comes in collaboration with a leading global type 1 diabetes research and advocacy organization Breakthrough T1D.

The CEO of Breakthrough T1D, Aaron J. Kowalski said, “It means the world to be part of bringing greater visibility to a condition that affects so many families.”

Expressing his appreciation for the Mattle, Kowalski said, “It’s an honor to work with a brand that shares our commitment to showing children that a life with T1D can be full, vibrant and empowering.”

T1D disease is growing in the world with each passing day. Almost 9.5 million are suffering from it currently and the number is expected to reach 14.7 million by 2040.