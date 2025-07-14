Princess Kate 'takes charge' at Wimbledon as family follows her lead

The Prince and Princess of Wales attended the event alongside their children

Princess Kate and Prince William appeared in high spirits as they arrived at the All England Club for the men's Wimbledon finals this afternoon.

The Prince and Princess of Wales attended the event alongside their children, Prince George, 11, and Princess Charlotte, 10.

However, their youngest son, Prince Louis, 7, was notably absent.

Princess Kate has been a patron of the All England Lawn and Tennis Club, also (AELTC) since 2016.

A body language expert has since commented on the couple's appearance and relationship dynamic at the event.

Judi James noted that it was clear this was 'Kate's event,' with William and their three children 'very much her 'plus ones.'

Kate appeared confident as she greeted officials and engaged in lively conversation, while William walked behind with George and Charlotte, 'very much bringing up the rear,' according to Judi.

Kate also attended women's singles final the day before, stunning onlookers with her elegant solo appearance at the prestigious sporting event, as Prince William, and their children did not accompany her.