Duchess Sophie makes rare comment on 'huge honour' from King Charles

Duchess Sophie cherished the 'huge honour' granted by King Charles while performing an important royal duty in Bosnia.

For the unversed, the Duchess of Edinburgh marked the 30th anniversary of the Srebrenica genocide by reading the monarch's emotional message to the affected community.

In conversation with The Sun, Sophie made rare comments about being selected by the King to convey his sincere thoughts to the people of Srebrenica.

After reading King Charles' message, Prince Edward's wife said, "Whenever I'm asked to deliver a message on behalf of the King, it's a huge honour and I think his words always carry a lot of weight."

She shared that the monarch "has a personal affiliation for this part of the world, he feels very deeply and passionately about what happened, but also about peace and reconciliation."

Moreover, the Duchess of Edinburgh also made a poignant appeal to the people of the UK, urging them to prevent future atrocities.

During her visit to the cemetery, she said, "I would hope that people take note of this commemoration and perhaps do a bit more research because I think only by educating ourselves about the sadness that has happened to others that we become stronger in trying to ensure it doesn't happen again."

Since King Charles and Princess Kate's cancer diagnosis, Duchess Sophie has been performing key royal engagements and extending her full support to strengthen the monarchy.