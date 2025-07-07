Kevin Hart's 'hilarious' video gives laughing fits to Jimmy Fallon

Kevin Hart proves that he is ‘one of a kind’

Kevin Hart is one of those Hollywood actors, who is famous for his quick wit, spontaneous reactions and comic timing.

He has once again proved that he is true people charmer.

Jimmy Fallon, in his show, showed a video of the Ride Along actor struggling to see the US open match live.

The 58-year-old TV host showed how others watch tennis and how Hart watches it.

The video first gave a glimpse of Tennis legend Roger Federer seeing the match live while standing still.

Meanwhile, Kevin could be seen watching the match in a unique way. His head moved with the movement of the ball and the players.

When Jimmy asked if he knew about how his head was moving, Hart replied, “I had absolutely no idea.”

He explained that he couldn’t see the “boys” because of the person sitting in front of him.

The hilarious clip showcases the two celebrities discussing the incident while laughing their heads off.