Insider shares insight into Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce's rare engagement plans

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce engagement rumours receive new update

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce have once again sparked engagement speculations with their frequent recent outings together.

The pop superstar and the athlete, both 35, have reportedly been living together for quite some time and fans have become increasingly curious about what is next for the couple.

Sharing an insight on the Grammy winner and the Kansas City Chiefs tight end’s future plans, a source told Star Magazine, “Taylor and Travis are tired of all the pressure and endless discussion about their status.”

The insider went on to add that the Anti-Hero hitmaker and the NFL star are trying to spend as much time as possible this year ahead of Kelce’s new football season.

“They’re just enjoying being together right now, especially after all their time apart when she was on tour last year,” they said, referring to Swift’s Eras Tour and Kelce’s eventful football season.

They added that the duo is content with moving at their own pace and “when there’s news to share, they will.”

This comes after a source shared an update on the couple’s relationship with People Magazine this week, noting that they have recently come across a “turning point” in their relationship.

“They’re incredibly happy and in sync. There’s a calmness and ease to their relationship right now that’s been really grounding for Taylor and Travis,” said the source.