Zayn Malik reveals facing racism in One Direction

Zayn Malik on One Direction in Fuchsia Sea teaser

Zayn Malik has seemingly addressed his experience with racism during his time in One Direction in a powerful new track titled Fuchsia Sea.

The singer gave fans a preview of the upcoming release on Instagram Saturday, sharing a snippet that quickly sparked reactions across social media.

In the clip, Malik raps, “Got my back against the wall so much they think I got a brick fascination / Do you remember every conversation? / ‘Cause I have been conscious of every connotation / And while they concentrate on their elevation / I’ve got a round trip to the constellation / I’m a convert to the concert, and I did that for inflation, ‘cause I worked hard in a white band, and they still laughed at the Asian.”

The 32-year-old artist, whose father is Pakistani and mother is of English and Irish descent, hinted that the full song will be released soon.

Though brief, the preview has already struck a chord with fans, many praising Malik for the vulnerability and lyrical depth.

“I am so proud,” one fan commented under the post. Another added, “king is back,” while a third simply celebrated with, “He’s back. We won.”

Malik was one of the original five members of One Direction, the British boy band formed on The X Factor in 2010.

Alongside Harry Styles, Louis Tomlinson, Niall Horan, and Liam Payne, Malik rose to global fame before announcing his departure from the group in 2015.

The band went on hiatus the following year, with each member pursuing solo careers.

The new track has sparked both admiration and reflection, as Malik appears to be opening up about parts of his journey that hadn’t been publicly discussed before.