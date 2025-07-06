Tate McRae, Kid Laroi confirm split rumours?

Kid Laroi and Tate McRae have spark strong breakup speculations

Tate McRae and Kid Laroi might have just confirmed their split with the latest update.

The 22-year-old popstar sparked a lot of buzz online with her recent vacation pictures that went viral which showed her getting too close to someone who was not Kid Laroi.

Kid Laroi has also seemingly hit the last nail in the coffin with his recent appearance with a new girl.

The Australian rapper, 21, was spotted at the celebrity hotspot Barr Seco in Los Angeles with a “short and blonde” woman who had a “definitely more edgy vibe” according to a DeuxMoi source.

The insider added that the two looked like they were “more than friends” as the musician held her hand while they walked through the crowd, adding, that they "Definitely did not seem like friends."

The exes hitmaker too appeared to be unfazed by her boyfriend’s absence at her birthday celebration with friends on a yacht in Saint-Tropez.

Although the rumoured exes have not yet confirmed their split, they have not been seen together for a long while.

The duo was last seen together at the Vanity Fair Oscars party in March.