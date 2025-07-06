Justin Bieber sparks concern for 'wife and kid' with new pictures

Justin Bieber leaves fans worried for his condition with latest update

Justin Bieber caused a stir on the internet with his latest pictures hanging out with some friends in the studio.

The 31-year-old singer appeared to be smoking a blunt as he sat around a table covered in what appeared to be rolling papers, marijuana, and other smoking gadgets.

The Baby hitmaker shared a carousel with one of the pictures showing him blow smoke in the camera.

The pictures left his fans worried for Justin’s mental condition, as well as the legacy he is leaving for his 10-month-old son, Jack Blues Bieber.

Slamming the Grammy winner, one social media user wrote, "Imagine being in your 30s thinking it's cool to post pictures of you smoking a blunt," while another added, "Aren’t you a father? Just checking. Want to see the best for you and your lil Bieber."

A third chimed in, "Dude is so broken and lost," and another echoed, "Come on man… you got a wife and kiddo who needs you present. Make your way back!"

“Bro… you’ve got a wife and kid. This ain’t the legacy you wanna leave on the ’gram,” another noted.

The Sorry singer’s struggle with drug abuse goes far back. Justin has previously admitted to dealing with addiction since the beginning of his career.

In his docuseries, Justin Bieber: Seasons, he revealed that he started smoking marijuana at around 12 or 13 years old. The addiction got to a point where his team had to come into his room at night and check his pulse.