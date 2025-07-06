Julian McMahon’s ex-wife Brooke Burns reacts to actors death at 56

Julian McMahon's ex-wife Brooke Burns pays tribute to the dead

Brooke Burns is paying tribute to her late ex-husband Julian McMahon, following the news of his passing at age 56.

The Shallow Hal actress, who was married to the Charmed star from 1999 to 2001, shared her grief on social media with a simple, heartfelt post.

Alongside a throwback photo of Julian and their 25-year-old daughter Madison, Brooke wrote “Rest in peace,” adding only a broken heart emoji in the caption.

Her message came shortly after Julian’s wife, Kelly McMahon, whom he married in 2014, confirmed his death in a statement.

“With an open heart, I wish to share with the world that my beloved husband, Julian McMahon, died peacefully this week after a valiant effort to overcome cancer,” Kelly said.

“He loved his family. He loved his friends. He loved his work and he loved his fans. His deepest wish was to bring joy into as many lives as possible.”

Julian’s passing sparked an outpouring of tributes from friends and former costars.

Alyssa Milano, who starred alongside him in Charmed, reflected on their time together with warmth and sorrow, expressing she was “heartbroken.” She called Julian "magic" and praised his, "smile", "laugh", "talent" and "presence."

Ioan Gruffudd, who played opposite Julian’s Dr. Doom in Fantastic Four and its sequel, also shared his thoughts.

“Even though we played each other’s nemeses, there was always so much lightness and laughter working together,” Gruffudd wrote.

“Every encounter with him was a joy. It was an honour to be Dr. Richards to his Dr. Doom.”