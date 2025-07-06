Scarlett Johansson, Ryan Reynolds past resurfaces amid Blake vs Justin

Scarlett Johansson and Ryan Reynolds are back in the news years after their quiet divorce, as the actor's current wife Blake Lively deals with a legal fight with her co-star Justin Baldoni.

While Ryan and Lively are now seen as one of Hollywood’s most stable couples, some fans are revisiting his past with Johansson.

The two actors were once married, though their time together was short and mostly kept away from the spotlight.

The Jurassic World actress and the Deadpool & Wolverine actor began dating in 2007, not long after Reynolds ended his engagement to singer Alanis Morissette.

And by May 2008, the former couple were engaged and later held a private wedding ceremony in Vancouver Canada.

But the marriage did not last as work kept them away too often and that became too much to handle.

However, Scarlett was the one who ended things in 2010 and their divorce was finalised in 2011.

Years later, the actress said that she was only 23 and Ryan was 31 at the time and did not really know what marriage meant back then.

An insider revealed at that time: "They are being very civil about it. The big problem with their relationship is the distance. They spent a lot of time apart when they are working... She's been unhappy for a while."

Scarlett and Ryan are back in the buzz as Blake Lively sues Justin Baldoni. She claims he entered her trailer while she was topless and crossed the line during a kiss scene in their film It Ends With Us.

Justin then hit back with a lawsuit against both Blake and Ryan, claiming their team tried to ruin his name and demanded 400 million dollars in damages.

The legal fight is still far from over and for now, all eyes are on how this battle will play out.