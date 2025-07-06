David Corenswet makes shocking claim about ex Superman stars

David Corenswet on past starrers of Superman role

David Corenswet is stepping into the iconic role of Superman, but he’s doing it without any detailed advice from the past stars.

At the London premiere of James Gunn’s Superman, the actor opened up during a red carpet chat with Heart, revealing that while both Henry Cavill and Tyler Hoechlin were kind to him, they chose not to offer specific tips on playing the Man of Steel.

“Both of them, interestingly, sort of said in their own words, ‘I’m not gonna try and give you any tips,’” Corenswet shared.

“And I think that’s a very Superman thing. Superman’s not so much for giving advice or dictating how other people should be.”

Instead of guidance, what he received was heartfelt encouragement, and the freedom to make the role his own.

“They really just conveyed to me an encouragement and a sense of ‘have fun with it’, which I think is Superman’s way of doing it too,” he continued.

“They were very encouraging and we had a lovely experience. I’m excited to meet them one day. It’ll be great when we can all get in a room together.”

The upcoming Superman film, which hits theaters on July 11, features a star-studded cast including Rachel Brosnahan as Lois Lane, Nicholas Hoult as Lex Luthor, María Gabriela de Faría as The Engineer, Nathan Fillion as Green Lantern, Skyler Gisondo as Jimmy Olsen, and Isabela Merced as Hawkgirl.