Molly Shannon shares her bit on Lorne Michaels’ ‘SNL’ replacement

Molly Shannon on Lorne Michaels’ ‘SNL’ replacement

Molly Shannon believes there’s no one quite like Lorne Michaels when it comes to Saturday Night Live. In a recent interview with PEOPLE, the White Lotus star, 60, didn’t hold back in praising the legendary showrunner.

Reflecting on her time as an SNL cast member from 1995 to 2001, Shannon said, “It’s his show, his vision. There’s no one who could replace him. It would not be the same show. He’s just a one-of-a-kind genius. Brilliant. Smart.”

But when asked about the possibility of longtime cast member Kenan Thompson stepping into Michaels’ shoes one day, Shannon lit up at the idea.

“I love this idea. He’s the greatest — I adore Kenan,” she shared. “He’s so talented. That’s an excellent idea.”

Kenan Thompson, 47, has been a staple on SNL since 2003, making him the longest-tenured cast member in the show’s history.

In May, Thompson spoke about the uncertainty that often surrounds the show’s future, especially heading into season 51.

“Especially this year where it feels like there’s maybe, possibly, a lot of change next year,” he told Page Six.

“You want everyone to stay forever, knowing that people may be making decisions over the summer … it’s always like you want your kids to stay young.”

He added, “You just never know what the future holds. I don’t want to be in the way of someone else or I don’t want to be the stale old man riding the same thing. That doesn’t really happen that much at SNL, but there’s no guarantees, I guess.”

Shannon, who brought to life the unforgettable character Mary Katherine Gallagher on SNL, clearly sees something special in Thompson, someone who could one day carry forward the legacy of Michaels’ vision.