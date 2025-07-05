Katy Perry, Orlando Bloom's diverging paths after breakup

Katy Perry is pouring her heart into her music, while Orlando Bloom is living it up on his "freedom tour."

The couple recently confirmed their breakup after nearly a decade together, citing a desire to focus on co-parenting their four-year-old daughter, Daisy.

According to DailyMail, Perry is "sad and disappointed" about the split, especially given their young daughter. She was even brought to tears backstage during a recent show in Sydney.

"She wishes him well, but she's not pretending this doesn't hurt," a friend revealed.

Meanwhile, Bloom has been partying hard in Europe, celebrating Jeff Bezos' lavish wedding in Italy with A-listers like Naomi Campbell and Kendall Jenner. He was also spotted cozying up to model Vittoria Ceretti during a water taxi ride.

Perry's friends are frustrated by Bloom's public displays, with one source saying, "He's acting like an overgrown adolescent... It's frustrating for her to watch."

While Bloom shares reflective quotes from Carl Jung and Buddha on Instagram, his party antics seem to contradict his philosophical musings. "Posting about loneliness while partying on yachts just feels tone-deaf," an insider noted.

Despite the hurt, Perry is trying to move forward with grace. Friends say the breakup was "amicable," and she's focusing on her music and daughter. "Katy and Orlando have split but are amicable," a source revealed.

"It's not contentious at the moment. Katy is, of course, upset but is relieved to not have to go through another divorce."