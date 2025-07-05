‘Unapologetic’ Orlando Bloom, Katy Perry split long before news made public?

Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom split

Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom may have kept their split quiet for months, but signs were already there, especially when Bloom appeared to be embracing the single life in Miami earlier this year.

According to a source, the Pirates of the Caribbean actor was openly flirting with women while in Florida.

“Orlando was definitely with girls in Miami,” an insider told Page Six said, adding, “He’s been not subtly out and about,” and described his behavior as “unapologetic.”

The actor was seen in Miami as early as April 9 for the launch of a new MSC cruise ship and was also spotted during the Miami Grand Prix in early May.

While rumors about their split had already been swirling, another source claimed the couple had actually parted ways long before these public appearances.

On June 10, Page Six reported that the relationship was over, with one insider saying, “It’s over. They are waiting ’til her tour is over before they split.”

Perry, who began her Lifetimes tour on April 23, is scheduled to continue performing through December 7.

Around the same time, Bloom reportedly attended Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sánchez’s Italian wedding solo, with a source saying, “He was partying hard,” and jokingly adding, “and sweaty.”

Amid all this, a statement from reps for both stars confirmed the breakup while emphasizing their commitment to co-parenting, “Orlando and Katy have been shifting their relationship over the past many months to focus on co-parenting."

But behind the scenes, sources suggested that career pressures added strain.

“Katy was deeply frustrated following the reception of her new album,” a source told PEOPLE. “It made her very stressed. Orlando was understanding, but it did cause some tension.”

Though this isn’t the first time the couple has gone their separate ways, they previously split in 2017, the current shift seems more final.