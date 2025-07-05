Liam, Noel Gallagher officially end 16-year feud with a hug on stage: Watch

The Gallagher brothers share stage for the first time in over a decade, following messy Oasis' breakup
Liam and Noel Gallagher proved that they have indeed buried the hatchet as they finally reunited on stage, ending their feud 16 years after Oasis' dramatic split.
On Friday evening, July 4, Oasis officially made their much-anticipated comeback with the iconic brothers arriving on the Principality Stadium stage arm-in-arm.
The Gallagher brothers sent their already elated fans into a frenzy by sharing a quick hug on stage, sparking a roar of cheers that echoed through the streets of Cardiff.
For the unversed, the reunion tour marked the first time in over 15 years that Liam and Noel Gallagher shared the stage together, following a 2009 dressing room dispute in Paris that led to Oasis' dramatic breakup.
At the time, Noel vowed he would never work with Liam again, famously describing him as "a fork in a world of soup," setting the stage for their bitter feud
Over the next 14 years, the Manchester-born siblings, who shot to fame in the 1990s, engaged in a war of words, exchanging insults in interviews and on social media.
However, an insider later revealed that Liam was the one who ultimately reached out to make peace with Noel.
