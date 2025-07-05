Charlize Theron opens up about why she won’t slow down

Charlize Theron, known for her action-packed roles, revealed something close to her heart.

The actress said she always gave her all when doing movie stunts, even when it left her bruised or in pain.

Charlize shared that her daughters don’t really think much of her movie stunts right now. She laughed while saying they’re not too impressed, even though she’s done some pretty wild things on screen.

The actress, who’s raising 12-year-old Jackson and 9-year-old August, said she’s hoping one day they’ll look back and realize their mom pulled off some seriously bold stuff in her movies.

The actress shared with The Hollywood Reporter: "They’re kids. They’re doing exactly what they’re supposed to do. I don’t think anybody’s kids really feel that way about their parents, no matter what they do. And they’re teenagers now."

Charlize Theron shared that her daughters don’t show much interest in her movie stunts, like most kids their age. Still, she hoped they’d look back one day and admit it was pretty cool to see their mom hanging off a helicopter at 50.

The stunt was part of The Old Guard 2. Charlize said it felt safe to shoot, as expert Fred North helped bring the bold scene to life with a real helicopter.