Jeff Bezos weds Lauren Sanchez: Where are they headed for honeymoon?

Jeff Bezos, Lauren Sanchez wedding cost around $50 million

Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sanchez know how to leave a mark with everything they do.

The couple made headlines with a lavish $50 million wedding in Venice, Italy attended by a long list of celebrities and media personalities including Leonardo Dicaprio, Orlando Bloom, Sydney Sweeney, Kim Kardashian, Oprah Winfrey, Tom Brady and many more.

Now the newly-wed couple is off to spend their honeymoon at a location that has immense value for the TV fans.

As reported by Independent, the pair is at San Domenico Palace, a Four Seasons hotel in Taormina, Sicily.

The venue is internationally recognized for its role as the ‘setting’ for HBO series The White Lotus season two.

The 61-year-old and the 55-year-old reached the Nicelli airport from Venice to take a helicopter ride back to the Amazon founder’s $500 million superyacht Koru.

The yacht is currently anchored in Taormina while the two are enjoying some quality time together.

For the unversed, while the wedding has drawn backlash from some people including Charlize Theron and Rosie O’Donnell, the bride had prepared hard for the wedding.

The licensed pilot had brought some lifestyle changes including dietary to lose a few pounds before walking down the aisle.

Additionally, she also got a piercing on the nail of her ring finger to take her glam look up a notch.

The nail artist Iram Shelton pierced a diamond-encrusted 'B' charm into the long nail.