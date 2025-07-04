Lizzo reveals secret recipe of her body transformation

Lizzo has been making headlines with her impressive weight loss transformation, and she's finally spilled the beans on how she achieved it.

In a recent Instagram post, Lizzo shared a before-and-after photo of herself, showcasing the impact of lymphatic massage on her body. The massage technique, which can ease swelling and aid in weight loss, has been a part of Lizzo's wellness routine.

The Good As Hell singer addressed the rumours surrounding her weight loss, specifically the speculation about Ozempic use.

"In light of all these magazines and blogs wanting me to be on Ozempic soooo bad— here's the truth!" she wrote. According to Lizzo, her transformation is the result of her hard work, including:

Training: 3 times a week

Daily Sauna and Cardio: Regular sessions to boost her metabolism and overall health

Diet: Adding animal protein back into her diet and maintaining a calorie deficit

Meal Prep: Hiring a chef to help her prepare healthy meals

The singer's transformation isn't just about physical changes; it's also about mental well-being. She emphasizes the importance of self-care, exercise, and a balanced lifestyle. Her daily routine includes:

Pickleball, Hiking, and Walks on the Beach: Activities that bring her joy and keep her moving

Dancing and Drinking Plenty of Water: Essential components of her self-care routine

Detox and Holistic Body Work: Regular detox sessions and holistic body work, including wood therapy and lymphatic massage

The Grammy winner puts it, "I'm so happy and proud of what I've done and no one can take that away from me."