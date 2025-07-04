Amal Clooney weighs in on parenting twins with George Clooney

Amal Clooney has recently shared rare insight into parenting twins with husband George Clooney.

In a new interview with Glamour magazine, the human rights lawyer explained she and the Ocean Eleven’s actor work together to keep their children out of limelight.

Amal said they tried to do their best to “minimise” any impact on their children.

“We don’t put our children out there, we’ve never put their photo out there or anything like that,” mentioned the 47-year-old.

Amal told the outlet, “I would say becoming a parent means you’re more troubled by some of the intrusions.”

Interestingly, the lawyer, who's been married to the actor for a decade, also gushed over her husband for being a supportive partner, in parenting and general.

“I remember when I became a mom, which was obviously a new frontier, he was the first one to say, ‘I know you’ve got this speech at the Security Council. You have to go, I’ve got the kids, don’t worry about it,’” recalled Amal.

The lawyer felt “incredibly lucky” to share every day with him and she never take any of this for granted.

Amal revealed that she cherished every moment of togetherness, adding, “I treasure the laughter and the joy that I get from just being with them.”