Why Jennifer Lopez, Ben Affleck let go of last tie?

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck quietly took their $60 million Beverly Hills mansion off the market, leaving fans wondering what changed.

The mansion was huge, covering 38,000 square feet. It had 12 bedrooms, 24 bathrooms, a tennis court, a boxing ring, a gym, a guest penthouse, and a garage that fit 12 cars.

However, it could easily hold up to 80 people. But instead of bringing Jennifer and Ben together, the house slowly became something that pulled them apart.

People close to the two said the place just didn’t feel right for either of them. The Batman star thought it was way too much and too far from where his kids live. It started to feel like a house they bought for the wrong reasons.

The former couple, who finalised their divorce in January, also had very different tastes. Ben wanted something cozy and calm, whereas Jennifer liked big and fancy.

An insider shared that the music icon did not want to drop the price any more, thinking the house was worth what they asked for. But the actor was ready to let it go and move on.

Since then, Jennifer Lopez bought a new home in Los Angeles for $18 million and seems happy focusing on where she is now in life.