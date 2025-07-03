What does Diddy’s final verdict mean for his music career?

Diddy trial verdict: Experts weigh in on lawsuit's impact on rapper's career

Sean Diddy Combs emerged from his trial with a partial victory, acquitted in three out of five charges with a minimum of 10 years in prison.

The 55-year-old rapper sparked a mixed response among the general public with some his loyal supporters even celebrating with dousing each other in baby oil.

Following the verdict, and the denial of bail, experts detailed their opinion on whether the trial will end Diddy’s music career.

“In terms of pop culture, I understand that they are looking already to have a party for him and his release,” entertainment lawyer Lisa Bonner told Page Six.

“It’s important to understand that he had a large contingent of people that were behind him and were in support of him. And Americans, we are very forgiving, especially in the black community,” she added.

Adding, however, that “It’s still a divide, and there are still people that do believe that he was guilty of these charges, but the only thing that matters is what the jury has stated.”

Former prosecutor Michael Bachner weighed in, saying that the music mogul “may suffer some initial setbacks,” it is “very likely he will bounce back.”

“Certainly his reputation has taken a hit, but having been acquitted of the very serious charges I think over time his career will rebound,” he told the outlet.

Meanwhile attorney Paul DerOhannesian also echoed the sentiment, claiming that Diddy will easily make a comeback.

“Unlike some careers, such as law or politics where a felony conviction can derail a career, the entertainment industry is much more forgiving even if he is initially received more cautiously,” he explained.