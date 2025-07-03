Rita Ora reveals major role Beyonce played in her ‘messy situation’

Rita Ora reveals how Beyonce took action her amid Jay-Z cheating rumours

Rita Ora found Beyonce to be a “protector” in her corner when she became a target for Jay-Z cheating rumours.

The 34-year-old songstress opened up about the time she was speculated to be “Becky with the good hair,” the woman involved in Jay-Z’s cheating rumours around the time when Beyonce released her album, Lemonade.

The For You hitmaker shared that it was Queen Bey herself who emerged as her protector during the “messy situation,” during her appearance on the latest episode of Begin Again with Davina McCall podcast.

After the host brought up the controversy, which was touched upon in Beyonce’s song, Sorry, Ora responded that she has been "affected worse" by other things.

"Because it wasn't real," she said of the “Becky with the good hair” drama, "I wish I had good hair."

Ora continued, "None of that was real. That was the first time I experienced what it means to be in a messy situation, I guess."

She revealed that all throughout the scandal, "behind closed doors," Beyonce was her "fairy godmother."

"She was my protector. That's what's insane because there was nothing but love. And, you know, again, being signed to JAY-Z, her husband, she being my biggest inspiration, she came to my first show in New York at The Box," she said.

The Big singer went on to add, "I was actually genuinely upset because that's my big sister protector. She took it upon herself to really look after me. And I still see her to this day and she's always been so, so nice and proud, checking in on my family and friends that I've had since childhood and remembering their names."