Kelsea Ballerini, Maren Morris team up for fun TikTok video

Kelsea Ballerini and Maren Morris have joined forces for a fun and stylish TikTok video that has fans buzzing.

The Country music stars strutted down a brick walkway side by side, facing each other before starting their walk, to the soundtrack of Charli xcx's hit song Girl, so confusing featuring Lorde.





The video has sparked speculation among fans about a potential collaboration between the two country stars. "So ready for whatever this means," one user wrote in the comment section. Another user quipped, "it’s so confusing sometimes to be a girl in country music or whatever charli and lorde said."

The video's timing, coinciding with Lorde's verse in the song, has led some to suspect that Ballerini and Morris are teasing a collaboration.

Ballerini and Morris have a history of supporting each other's careers, despite being nominated for the same Grammy Award for Best New Artist in 2017.

"That's not how we roll — not in this town," Morris said at a Nashville party honouring the city's Grammy nominees. "I think we run all the jerks out pretty quick. … Even though we're going to be going against each other for this award, there's just a camaraderie there. If there is competition, it’s a healthy one."

Ballerini recently released the deluxe version of her album Patterns on March 7, while Morris released her most recent album D R E A M S I C L E on May 9.