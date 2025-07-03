Priyanka Chopra Jonas thrills fans with hilarious update

Priyanka Chopra Jonas reveals 'unfiltered' red carpet experience

Priyanka Chopra Jonas recently thrilled fans with her latest post, proving that red carpet moments don’t always go as planned – following the release of her new film Heads of State.

The 42-year-old actress, who won the Miss World pageant in 2000, candidly shared her red carpet experience.

Taking to Instagram on Wednesday, July 2, the Sky Is Pink star posted a reel Showcasing that even seasoned actresses aren’t immune to red carpet mishaps.

In the clip from the screening of her latest film, Priyanka is seen wearing a full-length burgundy-and-black fringed Burberry gown, paired with a black leather belt.

Reflecting on her missing nail from a nude manicure in the video, she quipped, “I’m an actress. Of course my nail falls off right before the red carpet.”

The Quantico alum also commented on a wardrobe malfunction, saying, “I’m an actress, of course my belt falls off on stage in front of everyone.”

Adding a light-hearted moment with her husband Nick Jonas popping into the frame, she joked, “I’m an actress, of course my husband stole my love”.

The Krrish star concluded the video by promoting her new project, stating, “I’m an actress, of course I’m promoting my summer blockbuster in midsummer heat in fall/winter 2025 Burberry.”

This video comes shortly after the Love Again actress attended the UK special screening of Heads of State with husband Nick, 32, on Tuesday, July 1.

For the unversed, Ilya Naishuller’s directorial – also starring John Cena and Idris Elba – was released on Wednesday, July 2.