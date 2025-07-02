Harry Styles’ new romance sparks buzz after girlfriend reveal

Harry Styles leaves fans in frenzy over recent PDA pictures with new girlfriend

Harry Styles debuted his new romance in latest public appearance at the Glastonbury festival.

The 31-year-old singer was spotted packing on PDA with a mystery woman whose identity was not yet revealed.

However, it has now been confirmed that the unidentified woman was Ella Kenny, who is a music producer, as reported by RadarOnline.

The One Direction alum seemed to be getting passionate on the dance floor with Kenny, in fan-posted videos online.

Styles’ new budding romance seems to be going on for quite some time but it has not yet been confirmed if they have been spotted elsewhere before.

"Harry and Ella had fun together at Glastonbury and shared a kiss on the dance floor," a source told the outlet.

They continued, “They had a good time in the moment but it doesn't mean it will evolve into anything. They just got on and had a snog."

Shedding light on the music producer, they shared that she is based in London where she works at a studio for “crossplatform content" for businesses, including record companies and fashion brands.

Kenny has previously worked with artists like Rachel Chinouriri, and Slow Thai.

She is quite different from the celebrities the Watermelon Sugar High hitmaker has been linked with before, and the insider added, “she seems like a normal, down-to-earth girl.”

The Grammy winner has previously been in a relationship with Taylor Russell, whom he split with in May 2024, and Olivia Wilde in 2022.