Post Malone remains unfazed by 'harrowing' stage incident

Post Malone recently experienced a harrowing moment during a concert when a piece of the stage broke off, causing him to fall.

The incident occurred on June 22 while Post was performing his song Somebody Pour Me a Drink with Blake Shelton.

A fan who was standing near the stage shared a video of the incident on TikTok, apologizing for their part in the accident. "I am SO sorry Austin. I love you! Such an amazing show," the fan wrote in the caption.

According to the fan, Post had been trying to walk to the edge of the stage to toast them when the stage broke off.

Despite the fall, the popular rapper and singer, seems to be doing well, and his tour has continued without interruption. He and Jelly Roll will be touring in Europe later this summer, and fans are eagerly anticipating their shows.

The incident is a reminder that even with careful planning and execution, accidents can still happen on stage.

However, Post Malone's resilience and dedication to his craft are admirable, and he has shown that he can bounce back from unexpected setbacks.