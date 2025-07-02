Kylie Jenner finally follows beau Timothee Chalamet on Instagram

Kylie Jenner and Timothée Chalamet on Instagram

Kylie Jenner and Timothée Chalamet just took a quiet but important step in their relationship, it’s now Instagram official, at least on Kylie’s end.

On Tuesday, July 1, Jenner followed Chalamet’s verified “tchalamet” account, marking the first time she’s publicly followed him on the platform after more than two years of dating.

The 27-year-old beauty mogul keeps her following list small, currently following only 119 accounts, and now, her Oscar-nominated boyfriend is one of them.

While Jenner made the first social media move, Chalamet, 29, hasn’t returned the gesture just yet. His profile still shows that he follows no one at all.

This online update comes a little over a month after the couple was last seen in public together, cozying up courtside at a New York Knicks playoff game against the Indiana Pacers in Indianapolis on May 31.

The two didn’t shy away from PDA, spotted in matching Knicks gear, kissing and hugging throughout the night.

Jenner and Chalamet were first linked in April 2023, following Jenner’s split from Travis Scott, with whom she shares two children, Stormi, 7, and Aire, 3.

By May of that year, Us Weekly confirmed the romance, citing a source who called Chalamet “a total gentleman and treats [Kylie] with respect.”

The insider also called him “very charming" and "easy to talk to."

"He’s not like any of the other guys she’s dated before and although he may not seem like her type, they have really good chemistry.”