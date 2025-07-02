Taylor Swift's former property sale reminds fans of her old dating days

Taylor Swift's old Cape Cod beach house is back on the market

Taylor Swift's old Cape Cod beach house, which she owned from 2012 to 2013 during her relationship with Conor Kennedy, is now listed for sale.

Although she sold the property in 2013 after ending her relationship with Kennedy, the house has retained its charm.

According to Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices' listing, the beach house features 5,000 square feet of living area on waterfront land.

The listing describes the property as having been "transformed through a masterful collaboration between the current owners, architect Dell Mitchell, and interior designer Heather Wells. Today, it stands as a sophisticated yet relaxed modern coastal retreat."

Meanwhile, the Anti-hero hitmaker and her boyfriend Travis Kelce continue to spend time out of the spotlight.

For those who may not know, the singer owns valuable properties in the United States, including New York City, Los Angeles, Nashville, and Westerly, R.I.

The Grammy Award winner is currently spending more of her time in London and Nashville after the Super Bowl fallout.

While she was quite adamant about staying out of the limelight for some time, Taylor made a public appearance in New York City to celebrate the full rights to her music catalogue.