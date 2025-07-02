Diddy hit with shocking new assault accusation

Sean Diddy Combs, the music mogul who was already behind bars facing serious charges that could land him in prison for life, was recently hit with a new accusation of sexual assault.

A man came forward saying Diddy drugged and raped him at a party in 2021. The new accusation dropped while the jury was still deciding the verdict in his federal trial in New York. If found guilty, Diddy could spend the rest of his life in prison.

According to a civil lawsuit filed on June 23, the rapper allegedly told the victim, “You’re about to get that Diddy love” during the assault.

The new claim came while Diddy stayed behind bars, waiting for the jury’s decision in his federal sex crimes trial.

The lawsuit said, a man in his twenties met one of Diddy’s security guards at a gas station in LA and was invited to a party in Orange County.

However, he was handed a glass of champagne at the door and later believed it was drugged.

In the lawsuit, the man said he blacked out while trying to find a place to rest and woke up to someone unbuttoning his pants.

Furthermore, Diddy's legal team recently issued a statement, saying “No matter how many lawsuits are filed, it won’t change the fact that Mr. Combs has never sexually assaulted or sex trafficked anyone — man or woman, adult or minor."