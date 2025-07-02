Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce spotted on Ohio lunch date

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce in Ohio

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce are keeping things simple while spending time in Ohio. The couple was spotted on a quiet lunch date at JoJo’s Bar in Chagrin Falls on Tuesday, according to local outlet WKYC.

Photos shared on social media captured the Fortnight singer seated at a table with two other people, one of whom an eyewitness identified as her boyfriend, Travis Kelce.

Taylor, 35, was seen dressed casually in a loose-fitting, long-sleeved white shirt with her hair tied back in a ponytail.

Kelce, also 35, had been in Cleveland a day earlier for the Alex’s Way charity golf tournament, which took place at Sand Ridge Golf Club. A fan account highlighted his participation in the event, noting the Kansas City Chiefs tight end’s involvement in the cause.

Their outing came shortly after Kelce opened up about what it’s been like adjusting to life in the public eye while dating the global superstar.

On Tuesday’s episode of the Bussin’ With the Boys podcast, he admitted that he hadn’t fully anticipated the constant attention.

“That’s probably the only thing I didn’t really grasp until you’re in it. That’s probably the craziest thing,” Kelce said. “Like, I’m just playing golf and all of the sudden in the trees there’s just a f–king guy with a camera.”

He joked about the lack of privacy that comes with their high-profile relationship, adding, “Like, ah s–t. I gotta go to the restroom now. I can’t just go over here and take a piss.”

Despite the constant attention, Taylor and Travis have continued to enjoy quiet moments together when they can, this time, with a laid-back lunch in the singer’s boyfriend’s home state.